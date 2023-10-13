Siskiyou man clinging to tree rescued from Klamath River

YREKA, Calif. – A 68-year-old man was rescued after he was found clinging to a downed tree in the Klamath River Monday.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the 68-year-old man was swept downriver after his kayak overturned. Deputies were able to locate him in the river around 1/4 mile south of the Ash Creek Bridge.

The deputies tossed the man a throw line and pulled him out of harms way, though police say he needed medical attention.

CAL FIRE was called to help and the man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated.

