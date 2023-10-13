Jefferson Spirits closing temporarily

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular downtown Medford bar is closing temporarily due to a masking violation that happened back in 2020.

Jefferson Spirits in downtown Medford plans to close for two weeks starting on Monday, October 16.

It says the violation happened when employees had their masks off while they were cleaning the bar after it had closed. The owners say they are still appealing the violation but an appellate court ruled they had to close.

“The only reason we fought this fight this long is based on the reputational damage and irreparable damage that these type of policies have done to our business,” said Jefferson Spirits Owner Dennis Clark.

Clark says they could have chosen to pay the fine when they were given the violation, but he believes they have case law that supports them finding it.

He says they’ll be doing maintenance on the building while they’re closed, including making some upgrades to the bar.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.