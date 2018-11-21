Home
Ashland to celebrate 2018 Festival of Light Parade this Friday

ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s nearly time for this year’s Festival of Light Celebration in Ashland, and that means there will be some temporary traffic changes.

The Ashland Police Department said on November 23, over 1 million lights will be showcased during the “grand illumination.” In addition, Santa’s Parade will start at 5:00 p.m. in front of the library on East Main Street and move toward the plaza.

To facilitate the parade, East Main between Gresham Street and Water Street will be closed to traffic. Lithia Way will temporarily be set up for two-way traffic between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

“The City of Ashland Police Department hopes everyone will have a safe and enjoyable evening welcoming in the holiday season,” police said.

After the parade, there will be a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Black Swan Theater.

More information about the parade can be found via the Ashland Chamber.

