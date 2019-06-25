Ashland unveils new smoke info website

ASHLAND, Ore.– The City of Ashland has unveiled a new website to help people through the worst of fire season. The website is called Smokewise Ashland.
It’s been in the works for the past two years. In it, information on smoke, health, and economic well-being are all provided along with air filtering tips and regional wildfire status.
“Being ready for it, we figure, is a lot better than being reactive every summer and pretending that we’re surprised by the smoke when we really shouldn’t be surprised when smoke is in the air,” said Division Chief Chris Chambers, Ashland Fire & Rescue.
The website has been a collaborative effort from partners like Asante, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.
Ashland Fire & Rescue say this isn’t just for Ashland residents though. It hopes this information can be used for communities across the region and even expand to include other cities in the future.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.