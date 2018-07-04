Ashland’s 4th of July parade draws thousands

Ashland, Ore. — The holiday festivities started bright and early Wednesday morning, with thousands across the region coming out for Ashland’s annual 4th of July parade. Event officials said around 75 local organizations had floats come down main street for the two-hour parade.
The parade started at 10 a.m. with a jet flyover at about 10:50 a.m. People from all over the region came to see the parade and all its performances and appearances. Parade goers were able to see some familiar faces like Smokey the Bear and dance along to YMCA.
Event organizers reported an estimated 20,000 people attended the parade this year.
