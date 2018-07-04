Fire breaks out at Ashland apartment complex

Ashland, Ore. — An apartment fire in Ashland forced several people to evacuate their homes Wednesday afternoon. Just after noon, firefighters responded to a call for smoke coming out of an apartment building on lower Clay Street.
Crews said the fire started from the outside of the building and worked its way in. The fire mainly affected a residential unit, an office, and an upstairs apartment.
“First on-scene saw heavy smoke coming out of the window of a unit. Then as they were getting geared up and ready to fight the fire – a window broke, and flames were coming out of the structure,” said Division Chief Chris Chambers, Ashland Fire-Rescue.
Crews were able to stop the spread within around 15 minutes. The entire building was evacuated and ventilated, due to smoke. No one was hurt in the fire. Though, one cat is still missing.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
