BEAVERTON, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – A tragic car crash in Oregon killed two people and sent four others to the hospital, including a deputy.

It happened early Wednesday morning in Beaverton.

Police say a car with five people in it ran a red light and slammed into a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

The deputy in that car is in critical condition along with three of the people in the other car. The other two died on the scene.

Police are still investigating.