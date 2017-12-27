Ashley Furniture joins Hobby Lobby in takeover of old Costco building

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News can exclusively reveal who will be sharing the old Costco building with Hobby Lobby.
The Medford location has been empty since mid-November. We can confirm Ashley Furniture will be taking over part of the building.
The expansion will give it more space, about 12,000 square feet more, and allow it to hire 10 to 12 more people.
Ashley furniture will start construction on its new space the first week of January.
Both Ashley Furniture and its new neighbor Hobby Lobby plan to open in the spring.
Ashley Furniture will be closing its Medford Center location because they couldn’t reach a new lease agreement.