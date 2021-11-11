Astroworld death toll now 9

(NBC) The death toll from the Astroworld concert has climbed to nine. The family of Bharti Shahani said she died Wednesday evening.

The family says the 22-year-old was at the concert with her sister and her cousin when they got separated as the crowd surged.

An attorney representing the family said before she passed, Shahani was on a ventilator and had suffered a severe brain injury.

Her mother said her daughter always worked hard in school and going to the concert was the first thing she ever asked to do.

Bharti’s sister was holding her hand before the crowd surged.

Namrata Shahani said the next time she saw her sister, Bharti was on a ventilator. She says it’s everyone’s responsibility to see that justice is done.