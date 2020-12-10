At-home COVID-19 test on the fast-track for approval

(NBC) – You may soon be able to buy a COVID-19 test kit without a prescription.
The FDA has granted emergency authorization use for the LabCorp Pixel home test.
The ruling allows anyone 18 or older to buy the kit on the LabCorp website and it may soon be available in stores.
Here’s how it works: you collect nasal swab samples at home and then mail them to a LabCorp facility for testing. Negative results will be emailed and users will get a phone call if their results are positive or invalid.
The cost of the test is $119 dollars. However, you can file with your insurance company.
You can purchase a test at https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/