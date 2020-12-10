Jackson County reports another coronavirus-related fatality

MEDFORD, Ore. – One more person has reportedly died from COVID-19 in Jackson County.
On the morning of December 10, public health officials said the county’s 45th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman who tested positive on November 30 and died on December 7 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.
At the time of the latest report, there were 4,624 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. 751 of those were considered active.
For more details, visit the county’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard at Situation in Jackson County, Oregon webpage.