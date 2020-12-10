Missing man could be in Ashland, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who may be in danger.
The Medford Police Department said 43-year-old Christopher Thorne has been missing since Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
According to MPD, Thorne hasn’t contacted his family or work and his bank account has not been accessed.
Police believe Thorne may be in danger and his family is reportedly very concerned.
Thorne’s vehicle is described as a 2014 Honda Civic with Oregon plate 345LYC. There’s a Tampa Bay logo in the vehicle’s rear window.
Officers think Thorne may be in the Ashland area.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-770-4783. Refer to case number 20-20297.