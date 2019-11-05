At least five Americans reportedly killed by Mexican cartel

BAVISPE, SONORA, Mexico (NBC) – At least nine U.S. citizens have been killed in northern Mexico in what one family member called a “massacre.”
A relative recorded a video at the scene in an isolated area of Mexico’s Sonora state late Monday.
It shows a charred vehicle still smoking and riddled with what looks like bullet holes.
The man can be heard saying, “Nita and four of my grandchildren are burnt and shot up.”
Officials and family members say three women and six children, including 8-month-old twins, were killed. They were all members of the same extended Mormon family.
A family member told NBC News eight children survived the attack, some with gunshot wounds.
Mexican officials said the attack was carried out by drug cartel gunmen.
Mexico’s security secretary said they may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for rival gangs.
He said at least five children have been taken to Phoenix, Arizona, for treatment.
President Trump tweeted about the attack, writing “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”