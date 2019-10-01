Attempted murder suspect faces judge

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man accused of shooting another man on a hemp farm in Rogue River on Friday appeared before a judge for the first time.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it began as an argument between neighbors.
34-year-old Jeremy O’Patchen allegedly walked on to the property of a nearby hemp farm without permission.
O’Patchen got in an argument with some people working there. Police say things escalated and O’Patchen shot a 55-year-old Talent man in the arm.
O’Patchen then fled the scene toward his home on Minthorne Road. A nearby elementary school went on lockdown as police searched the area.
Shortly after, police say O’Patchen turned himself in to deputies at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Central Point.
O’Patchen said little in court on Monday afternoon, but did ask the judge a question.
“So, how many years am I looking up to,” he said.
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge, Lorenzo Mejia, declined to answer.
O’Patchen pleaded “not guilty” to charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.
He also requested the assistance of an attorney.
O’Patchen is currently being held on $500,000 bail and will be back in court next month.
