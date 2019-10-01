Are you prepared for winter weather?

ASHLAND, Ore. — Believe it or not, now is the ideal time to get prepared for winter weather.
Experts say you might find it on a nearby mountain pass sometime soon.
Before taking a trip, assistant manager, Shim Baxter, at Ashland’s “Les Schwab Tire,” says to give your vehicle a once over to make sure everything is working properly.
He says you should also keep a safety kit handy with extra food and water, a flashlight, a set of gloves, and blankets.
To make it through icy terrain, always carry chains and know how to use them.
In the event of an emergency, Baxter says it’s important to carry flares, have reflective gear, and safety triangles.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.