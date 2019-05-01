Attorney General Barr in the hot seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Democrats are demanding that Attorney General William Barr resign or be impeached based on a new report claiming Barr didn’t reveal special counsel Robert Mueller’s objections to his handling of the Russia report when he testified before Congress last month.
The Washington Post reports special counsel Mueller wrote Barr complaining that Barr’s four-page summary did not fully capture the context of his work, creating public confusion.
The Justice Department confirms the two followed up by phone.
According to the Post, Mueller wanted more of his report released quickly.
Barr will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday “I did not believe that it was in the public interest to release additional portions of the report in piecemeal fashion, leading to public debate over incomplete information.”
Last month Barr testified he didn’t know if Mueller supported his conclusion not to pursue obstruction of justice charges against President Trump.
Given the letter, Democrats now say the attorney general committed perjury.
