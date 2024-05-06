Idaho kidnapping suspect found in Oregon, children unharmed

SISTERS, Ore. – A 37-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she kidnapped her three minor children and took them across state lines.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Leah Marie Sharp, a known transient, was found Sunday around 7:30 a.m. in a camp located near Highway 20 and USFS Road 4606.

At the time Sharp was wanted on a warrant out of Idaho for custodial interference and kidnapping.

Following short surveillance, deputies entered the camp and located Sharp and her three children, two 4-year-olds and a 7-year-old, who were unharmed.

Officials with the Department of Human Services took custody of the children and arranged for them to travel back to Idaho.

Sharp faces multiple charges and is in the Deschutes County Jail on $100,000 bail.