Authorities looking for missing Port Orford teen

Port Orford, Ore. – Police are looking for a Curry County teen last seen at her home on June 18.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Clarissa Stevens left behind a note indicating she left to visit a friend in Port Orford. However, she has not yet returned home.
Deputies said Clarissa has not answered any phone calls or text messages. So far, authorities have no leads regarding her whereabouts, but she may be in the company of two male “associates,” identified as Trayton Glass and Alexander Miller.
Information obtained during the investigation indicates the group may have fled to an unknown location in California.
Clarissa is described at 5’01” tall, weighing 115 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Clarissa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 541-247-3242.