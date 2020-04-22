Autopsies reveal first U.S. deaths happened in early February

(CNN) – New details reveal that the very first fatal cases of coronavirus in the U.S. occurred earlier than previously thought.
Officials in Santa Clara County, California say autopsies now confirm that two individuals died from coronavirus on February 6th and February 17th, three weeks earlier than the first reported fatality in Kirkland, Washington.
The medical examiner says the people who died in February did not have any known travel histories and that it is presumed they contracted the virus from community spread.
It comes as Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp is defending his decision to begin easing social distancing measures in his state.
“This is just not handing them the keys back to go back to where we were,” Kemps said. “This is a measured approach with a lot of different requirements. It was done in conjunction with public health officials based on data we’re seeing in our state.”
By Friday, barbershops, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and gyms are allowed to open again. And next Monday, so can restaurants and theaters.
Some members of Kemp’s coronavirus task force and local leaders say they were blind-sided.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, “I really am at a loss as to what the governor is basing this decision on, other than getting people back to work, and so I am concerned that there was no local input.”
President Trump hinted he’s eager for more states to follow Georgia’s lead. “We have to build back our country,” he said. “And I’m going to make our country bigger and better and stronger and we have to get started.”
But many governors suggest it’s too soon, instead emphasizing how data shows social distancing is helping slow the spread.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) said, “I think that going too fast will be harder for businesses to have the confidence of the public to come in anyway. We got to get this right so we don’t have a second wave.”
The CDC director warned the threat of a second coronavirus outbreak is very real and it could happen during flu season. Dr. Robert Redfield told the Washington Post, “there’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even More difficult than the one we just went through.
Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force said, “I don’t know if it will be worse. I think this has been pretty bad.”
Dr. Birx said testing must be ramped up by the fall. “We need to have testing in place to be able to separate and ensure those patients receive the best of treatment.”
Experts are emphasizing the importance of ramping up preparations for a second wave of COVID-19.
That means ensuring the broad availability of testing, ventilators, and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.