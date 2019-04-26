“Avengers” frenzy reaches fever pitch

(NBC News) – “Avengers: Endgame” is drawing huge crowds to theaters around the globe.
Opening day box office records have already fallen in China. Preview screenings Thursday night in North America hit a record $60 million, topping “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
With thousands more weekend showings already sold out, “Endgame” is widely expected to shatter the domestic opening weekend mark of $257 million.
Late Friday Disney, which is Marvel Studios’ parent company, said it’s “cautiously optimistic” “Avengers: Endgame” will approach $300 million in opening weekend box office in the U.S and Canada.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Pu4HBF