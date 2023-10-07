Baby Black Bear displaced by fires caught

SMITH RIVER, Cal. – A baby black bear that was spotted wandering on Highway 199 several times in the last few months with no mother in sight. It’s believed he was displaced after the Smith River complex fires.

As he was becoming more hungry he was getting courageous and began approaching people, as well as crossing the highway. Yesterday with the help of his local citizen, a California Highway Patrol officer was able to secure him in the crate.

Fish and Wildlife took custody of the bear now named Mr. Smith, and will be transporting him to a Wildlife Rehab Center so he’ll be given the best life possible

