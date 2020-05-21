Baertshiger increases lead in Josephine Co. commissioner race

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It appears Josephine County will have a new commissioner next year: Herman Baertschiger.
The State Senate Minority Leader has increased his lead as ballots continue to be counted.
Baertshiger now leads Nathan Seable, a manager for Oregon State Parks, by approximately 500 votes. On Thursday, his lead was about 300 votes.
If the state senator continues to hold the majority of the votes, he will win the position outright.
The other race for county commissioner in Josephine County will go to a runoff in the fall. Incumbent Dan DeYoung got 35 percent of the vote while Ron Smith got just under 31 percent.