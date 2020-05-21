Mt. Shasta stabbing suspect arrested

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Mt. Shasta.
Police said at about 3:48 p.m. on May 20, officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 700 block of Pine Street. When they got there, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds and cuts on his torso. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injures.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Kempf, was found by firefighters as he entered a wooded area near the Mt. Shasta Herald. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, Kempf was quickly taken into custody.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said Kempf was lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Police provided no further information about the case.