Barnett bridge lane closure in honor of 9/11 and first responders

Medford, Ore.-Monday marks 16 years since the attacks on 9/11.

The community is invited to a local event tomorrow. From 11 AM to 2 PM one lane will be closed on the Barnett bridge over I-5.

Attendees will be able to walk the bridge and pay their respects to those who lost their lives and the first responder’s who jumped into action.

Organizers say they want local emergency personnel to know the community is behind them on a day that is difficult for many.

“We just want everybody to know that being an American is still cool and celebrating something that was once a tragedy and celebrating something that was once, in our opinion, more of a holiday respecting first responder’s in general throughout the country. It’s a good time to respect them,” Ryan Mallory, as organizer of the event, says.

Both Medford Police and fire crews will be there, along with a large tow truck and numerous American flags.

