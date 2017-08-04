Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair returns for 6th year

Central Point, Ore. — Attention all vintage arts and crafts fans – the Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair opened Friday. This is the sixth year for the fair – featuring live music, food, and shopping.
With vendors locally and out-of-state, you can shop everything from antiques, home goods, and garden. The fair is also continuing its tradition of collecting food for a local pantry.
“It’s summer vacation and kids are home all day – little eating machines all day long and many of them stay with grandparents who are on restricted budgets and so the food is just a godsend for them,” said Cindy Conner, Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair.
The fair will be open until 4 to 7 p.m. With a $10 admission fee that’s good until Saturday. The fair’s also open tomorrow from 9:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Entrance is $5 with a canned food donation and $7 without. Kids under the age of 12 are always free.