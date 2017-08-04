Home
Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair returns for 6th year

Central Point, Ore. — Attention all vintage arts and crafts fans – the Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair opened Friday. This is the sixth year for the fair – featuring live music, food, and shopping.

With vendors locally and out-of-state, you can shop everything from antiques, home goods, and garden. The fair is also continuing its tradition of collecting food for a local pantry.

“It’s summer vacation and kids are home all day – little eating machines all day long and many of them stay with grandparents who are on restricted budgets and so the food is just a godsend for them,” said Cindy Conner, Barnstormer’s Vintage Fair.

The fair will be open until 4 to 7 p.m. With a $10 admission fee that’s good until Saturday. The fair’s also open tomorrow from 9:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Entrance is $5 with a canned food donation and $7 without. Kids under the age of 12 are always free.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

