Barrel racing finals coming soon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Riders of all ages were out at the Expo Sunday preparing for the Southern Oregon Barrel Racing finals.

Riders from all over southern Oregon are getting one last race in before the big competition later this month.

The horses and riders say they’re all very happy to be part of the event, as contestants competed to get the fastest time through the course.

“I think we did pretty well it was a pretty clean run not our fastest time but she certainly kept me safe and didn’t make me hit a barrel again, but she pulled through and ran me two good times and kept it clean,” said Emilee Porter, one of the barrel racers.

The Southern Oregon Barrel Racing finals take place March 19th at the Jackson County Expo, and March 20th at the Josephine County Fairgrounds in Grants Pass.