Barriers removed around Seattle ‘CHOP’

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – Crews in Seattle began removing barriers around the city’s organized protest area today.
The Seattle Department of Transportation is removing barricades surrounding the protest zone referred to as “CHOP,” the Capitol Hill Organized Protest.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that police will begin returning to the east precinct in the chop, although a timeline wasn’t provided.
The precinct was evacuated on June 11th.
After the fourth shooting in 10 days near the chop on Monday morning, the Police Chief of Seattle encouraged the remaining protesters to leave.
Officers have mostly stayed out of the CHOP zone during the June occupation. Police said they would only respond during life-threatening emergencies.