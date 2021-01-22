Baseball legend Hank Aaron dead at 86

The Atlanta Braves confirmed his death on the team’s Twitter page.
Aaron’s career not only broke records, but also shattered racial barriers as he fought an uphill battle against racism in sports and society as a whole.
His nickname was “The Hammer,” and how appropriate. With a bat in his hand, Hank Aaron was considered by many to be the best who ever played the game.
By the time his Major League Baseball career ended in 1976, Aaron had set 13 records including most games, at bats, total bases, and RBIs. But it is his 715th home run on April 8th, 1974, for which he will be remembered most.
That was the home run which broke the record previously held by Yankees legend Babe Ruth. But what should have been the crowning achievement in his major league career was instead filled with hate and anger.
On the way to one of the most sacred of baseball’s records, Aaron received death threats, thousands of pieces of racist hate mail, and was taunted daily at the ballpark.
He said it took a long time to get over the bitterness he felt at the way he was treated.
“People resented that very much so,” Aaron said. “You know the time was not ready the country was not ready. So, you know, I had to accept that.”
He was born Henry Louis Aaron in Mobile, Alabama, during the height of the Depression and his passion was baseball. So, after quitting high school, Aaron signed with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League.
In 1952, he was signed by the Boston Braves and two years later became a regular in the outfield at the age of 20.
It was the beginning of a career that would span 23 years.
When Aaron became eligible for the hall of fame in 1982, his name was on over 97% of the ballots.
Upon his retirement, Aaron moved into the Braves front office as the director of player development and later became senior vice president.
Aaron’s legacy continues to thrive both on and off the field.
His “Chasing the Dream Foundation” gives grants to help children study the performing arts, as well as sports.
In 1999, Major League Baseball unveiled the first Hank Aaron Award, given to the best hitters in each league.
“God give people certain talent to do certain things but he also expect you to go beyond your talents sometime,” Aaron said. “And if you go out to try to work hard, to prevail, that’s what life is all about.”
Aaron will be remembered not only for his contribution to sports but also to society and his community.