Bay Area Hospital Window Display

For the third year in a row, the Bay Area hospital is displaying the talents of local artist, Monica Deatherage.

So take a look at this year’s holiday window painting on the third-floor employee entrance depicts Sunset Bay.

According to the hospital, each of the five animals decorating the tree represents its organizational values.

The does, for example, represent the hope for peace throughout the world. Additionally, the names of all hospital employees are hidden within the tree garland.

The hospital says the window display is a way to express gratitude for the work employees do all year long.

