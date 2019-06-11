Bear attacks man near Los Angeles

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KCAL/CNN) – A man in California was hospitalized after he was attacked by a bear.
Police say a small dog went after a bear cub in the man’s back yard. The homeowner saw the mother bear coming after his dog and tried to protect the animal.
A neighbor describes what he saw: “I just heard screaming… and then like 20 minutes later the police show up and all of a sudden I walk out, I saw the bear and the little cub going up in the trees.”
The mother bear and her cub were tranquilized and removed from the area
Both the man and the dog are expected to be fine.