Bear spotted in West Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. — Almost a week after a bear spent the day in a tree near Costco, another is spotted taking refuge in a West Medford neighborhood.
Neighbors say they first saw the bear around noon Wednesday. They were told to let the bear be and it should come down by itself.
While some people would get nervous about having a bear next door, others didn’t mind their new neighbor.
“I’m just more worried about at nighttime, because of all — there’s no woods around here or anything, you know. So I don’t know where it’s going to go or where it’s going to find the next shelter,” said neighbor Remy Rodriguez.
With a sighting less than a week ago, some neighbors are wondering why the bears are coming into town.
It’s unclear if this bear is the same one from the June 14th sighting.