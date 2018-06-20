Grants Pass could see more jobs with Dutch Bros agreement

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — More jobs are potentially coming to Grants Pass as part of an agreement with Dutch Bros.
The agreement between Grants Pass, Josephine County, and Dutch Bros would mean the company doesn’t have to pay property tax on their Southwest G Street headquarters over the next 15 years. In exchange, Dutch Bros has to hire 75 new full-time employees and invest at least $25 million in building their downtown headquarters.
The agreement still needs to be signed by the county assessor.
In a statement, Dutch Bros says, “We’re happy this part of the process has been approved. There are still several steps we need to take before we can begin developing plans for the future of the Town Center Plaza. Whatever those plans may be, Dutch Bros Coffee is committed to doing what’s best for downtown Grants Pass and the people of our community.”