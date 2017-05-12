Bench dedicated to founder of Family Nurturing Center

Medford, Ore. — Local leaders in the community celebrated Thursday’s unveiling of a new bench outside the Family Nurturing Center in Medford.
The bench was dedicated in honor of the founder of the Family Nurturing Center, Mary-Curtis. The center is hoping it will serve as a comfortable place for families to share time together.
