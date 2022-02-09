Bend man dies in Lake County motorcycle crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after crashing in rural Lake County.

Oregon State Police said at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Highway 31 north of Summer Lake.

A preliminary investigation revealed 39-year-old Trustin Hudson of Bend was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a corner, went off the roadway and struck a tree. Hudson did not survive.

OSP was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

No further information was provided about the crash.