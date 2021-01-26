Biden executive orders push for racial equity

“Our soul will be troubled as long as systemic racism is allowed to persist,” Mr. Biden said.
The president formally disavowed racism and xenophobia, including hatred directed at Asian Americans in the wake of COVID-19.
With the pandemic hitting communities of color harder, he’s vowing to put racial equity at the center of his recovery plans.
The head of the NAACP reacted to President Biden’s early efforts to deliver on a key campaign promise.
“The fact that he is embedding this inside of his domestic policy shows the urgency and gravity of what has taken place,” Derrick Johnson said.
