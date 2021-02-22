Home
Biden makes announcement on aid for small businesses

Biden makes announcement on aid for small businesses

Economy News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video , , , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Biden administration is opening COVID relief to more businesses.

It announced an expansion of the Payment Protection Program designed to help minority-owned and very small businesses.

Starting Wednesday, businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have an exclusive two-week window to apply for funding.

Then, in March, new rules will enable some businesses previously excluded from the program to participate.

Those include self-employed people, sole proprietorships and independent contractors.

The program will also open to business owners with non-fraud related felonies, those delinquent on federal student loans, and some non-citizen residents.

The PPP program is designed to assist businesses impacted by pandemic lockdown measures.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »