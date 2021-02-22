Biden makes announcement on aid for small businesses

It announced an expansion of the Payment Protection Program designed to help minority-owned and very small businesses.
Starting Wednesday, businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have an exclusive two-week window to apply for funding.
Then, in March, new rules will enable some businesses previously excluded from the program to participate.
Those include self-employed people, sole proprietorships and independent contractors.
The program will also open to business owners with non-fraud related felonies, those delinquent on federal student loans, and some non-citizen residents.
The PPP program is designed to assist businesses impacted by pandemic lockdown measures.