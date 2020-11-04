Biden says every vote must be counted

(NBC News) With election results still hanging in the balance, NBC News is projecting Joe Biden as the apparent winner of Wisconsin and Michigan, boosting his electoral margin over President Trump.
The results Wisconsin is so razor thin the results may depend on a recount and confirmation.
Meanwhile, votes are still being tallied in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.
As expected, Tuesday’s in-person voting leaned toward President Trump, while the mail-in ballots still being counted have been trending for Biden.
Former Vice President Biden urged patience as the votes are counted.
“I’m not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners,” he said late Wednesday.
Elections officials are still counting votes that arrived before the deadline, standard procedure in any election.
Earlier in the day President Trump continued his months-long unfounded attacks on the election’s integrity, and falsely claimed victory based on incomplete results.
“We were ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” he said.
Several of President Trump’s Republican allies including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are dismissing his claims of victory, and say the ballot counting should continue.
