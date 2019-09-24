Biden supports impeachment if President Trump doesn’t cooperate

WILMINGTON, Dela. (NBC) – Joe Biden said he’ll support impeachment proceedings if President Trump doesn’t cooperate with a Congressional investigation related to Ukraine.
The Democratic presidential candidate said that Congress should demand the whistleblower complaint against Trump. And if the president refuses, Biden said impeachment is required in the face of what he calls “shredding the United States Constitution.”
Biden said, “I knew when I decided to run, this president would attack me and anyone else who he thought would be a threat to his winning again. Well, that’s what he does. That’s what he’s always done. And know that even though every reputable publication has looked at the charge that has been made against me and found it baseless and untrue and without merit, that’s not about to stop him. I can take the political attacks. They’ll come and they’ll go and in time, they’ll soon be forgotten. But if we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States Constitution, that will last forever.”
President Trump admitted over the weekend discussing Biden during a July phone call with Ukraine’s president.
Trump denied putting any pressure on the Ukrainian leader to probe a political rival.