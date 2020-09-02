Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

WILMINGTON, Del. (NBC) – Joe and Jill Biden will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Thursday following President Trump’s visit to the city Tuesday.
The announcement came shortly before cameras were allowed into a briefing the Bidens received on safely reopening schools during the pandemic.
The campaign says the couple will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to “heal and address challenges” in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The trip will mark a rare travel campaign appearance for Biden.
During the pandemic, he has largely limited in-person events to his home state of Delaware or nearby Pennsylvania.