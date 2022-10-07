Big first day for Art Along the Rogue

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Art Along the Rogue has officially begun.

Local artists took over downtown Grants Pass covering the streets with elaborate displays of chalk and paint. There was even a spot for kids to make their very own works of art.

The family-friendly event also featured local artisan and food vendors as well as live performances from local musicians.

Art Along the Rogue can be found on 5th and H streets in the Grants Pass Historic District.

This event lasts all weekend long from October 7th to the 9th with more artists and performers each day.