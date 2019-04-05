Bill Cosby settlement announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NBC) – Bill Cosby has agreed to settle lawsuits filed by seven women who claim the comedian defamed them when he accused them of lying about sexual misconduct allegations.
The settlement was filed in federal court Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The federal judge overseeing the defamation case must still approve the settlement. The terms are confidential.
It’s still not clear whether Cosby will now drop his counterclaims against the women, one of whom recently died.
Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison last year in a separate sex assault case in Pennsylvania.
Dozens of women has accused the 81-year-old of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations and is appealing his Pennsylvania conviction.