BLM closes Table Rocks, other recreation facilities

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Bureau of Land Management will be temporarily closing many developed recreation facilities across the state.
The Bureau of Land Management said in accordance with state and federal guidance, it will close all campgrounds and some day-use sites and restrooms. Trash pickup and sanitation services will also be suspended.
In the BLM Medford District, developed recreation facilities and trails will be closed at Upper and Lower Table Rocks, Cathedral Hills, Dollar Mountain, and Graves Creek Trail.
Information on the affected BLM Oregon-Washington facilities will be posted on https://www.blm.gov/oregon-washington/covid-access-restrictions.