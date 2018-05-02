Blooming additions for downtown Medford

Medford, Ore. — If you passed through downtown Medford on Wednesday, you may have noticed some blooming additions.
Around 75 hanging plants have been added to lamp posts on Main and Central. The project was headed by SPARC, which focuses on things like safety, parking, and amenities for downtown.
Each plant costs around $325, and was completely funded by surrounding property owners. The organization said it will beautify the downtown area.
“I’m so excited because I would say in two months – they’re going to be hanging four feet down and probably by the end of the season, they’ll be six feet,” said Lindsay Berryman, SPARC.
The plants were put up overnight and early Wednesday morning. They’ll be up all summer through October.