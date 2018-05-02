Hellgate kicks off 2018 season

“We did have some impact from smoke of course so we did close the season early between smoke and low water and had some decrease booking because of smoke,” Travis Hamlyn, Hellgate Jetboat president said.
Hamlyn says he’s not worried about the haze, just yet. Instead, he’s keeping a close eye on water levels.
“You know water is going to be something we are going to monitor very closely this year,” he said,
He says water levels are normal right now but this past year’s mild winter could create problems down the line.
“What we always look at is, how far into September we can run at so we always let folks know that if you are looking into September that can change for us and that’s something we monitor on a daily basis,” said Hamlyn.
Whatever happens with the weather, having fun and keeping customers safe will always be top priority.
“Just want to make sure we leave some extra safety barriers there and some safety cushions in place so we don’t ever have to worry,” said Hamlyn.