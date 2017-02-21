Body discovered in Klamath River, case treated as homicide

Siskiyou County, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a body found partially submerged in the Klamath River Monday morning.
The body was discovered just before noon along the north bank of the river near a residence on SR 96 west of SR 263. The location is about eight miles north of Yreka.
Because of its location, the body couldn’t immediately be examined or recovered. The Sheriff’s Office called in its dive team and water safety unit, which used a boat to pull the body from the water.
A Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy and members of the county’s Major Crimes Unit conducted a crime scene investigation along with a deputy district attorney from the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office.
The case is being handled as a possible homicide at this time.
“Although this case is being handled as a possible homicide, we will not know conclusively what happened to the victim until an autopsy is conducted, which will help investigators determine the cause and manner of death,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “The body was that of a male adult but his name will not be released until the next-of-kin has been notified.”
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office’s MCU at our 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.