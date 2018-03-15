Body found in Rouge River

Jackson County, Ore.- Deputies first responded to the area of valley of the rogue state park around noon today. They showed up after someone called in saying they could see a body floating in the river.
The sheriff’s office had to use its marine patrol division to reach the body. We don’t know much about the case. In fact, about the only detail we have now is that the body belongs to a man.
Right now, the bulk of the case is in the hands of the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner will do an autopsy to find out how the man died.
Sheriff’s detectives are also working to learn the man’s identity, and notify his family. This is obviously a developing story and more information is expected to be released soon.