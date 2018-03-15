Stinkbugs causing problems for southern Oregon crops

Talent, Ore. – A tiny bug could cause big problems for some of southern Oregon’s cash crops.
The brown marmorated stink bug is a new bug to the area and has the potential to do serious damages to crops.
The valley has always dealt with stink bugs but this specific type of stinkbug is harder to get rid of and more dangerous to orchards since it feeds directly on the fruit.
“We will be using everything we can to protect ourselves, we feel right now that we don’t have a surefire control so we are concerned,” said Ron Meyer, a pear farmer in Talent.
Meyer said his family had a pesticide they had been using for years but it is now off the market, he hopes another such product comes along soon.