Body of missing Happy Camp man found

Siskiyou County, Calif. – A body found Thursday in the Klamath River has been positively identified as a missing Happy Camp man.
On May 4, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office aided in recovering a body found in the Klamath River.
Following an investigation, the body was identified as that of 42-year-old Benjamin Arthur Camarena.
SCSO said the case is being handled as a possible homicide. An autopsy will be conducted next week.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Camarena in the aftermath of his tragic death.”
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 530-841-2900.