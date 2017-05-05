Home
Body of missing Happy Camp man found

Body of missing Happy Camp man found

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Siskiyou County, Calif. – A body found Thursday in the Klamath River has been positively identified as a missing Happy Camp man.

On May 4, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office aided in recovering a body found in the Klamath River.

Following an investigation, the body was identified as that of 42-year-old Benjamin Arthur Camarena.

SCSO said the case is being handled as a possible homicide. An autopsy will be conducted next week.

Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Camarena in the aftermath of his tragic death.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 530-841-2900.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics