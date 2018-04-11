Body of missing man found

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The body of a man was found seven hours after he was reported missing Tuesday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of April 10, a woman said 45-year-old Sams Valley resident Richard Allen Ward was missing.
He was reporetedly off-roading near Butte Falls Highway and Derby Road over the weekend when his vehicle got stuck in the mud.
JCSO said he left the vehicle and later returned with a friend. However, he got stuck again as he was trying to leave the area. Family and friends were unable to reach him by phone.
Searchers responded to the area where Ward went missing on Tuesday. At 2:10 p.m., Ward’s body was found near a gravel quarry about 200 yards from his truck.
Detectives said Ward appeared to have sustained head injuries that seem consistent with a ground-level fall.
The exact cause and manner of death are still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for April 11.
JCSO said there is currently no evidence at this time to suggest foul play.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-770-8333.