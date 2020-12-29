Body of missing Redwood City man found in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The body of a missing man has been found near Gold Beach.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on November 21, 2020, a camp host at Lobster Creek Campground called 9-1-1 to report a man had dove into the Rogue River to pull out 29-year-old Hector Camarena from Redwood City.
Camarena was taken to the hospital and released the following day. A deputy reportedly gave Camarena a ride back to the campground so he could get his vehicle.
However, Camarena was reported missing on November 30 with his vehicle still parked at the campground.
On December 26, 2020, a body was found floating in the water near the mouth of the Rogue River.
Deputies responded to the scene and were able to get the body to shore.
It was later determined to be the body of Camarena. His family has been notified.